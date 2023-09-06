Retained fire fighters have voted to accept proposals from the Workplace Relations Commission to resolve their industrial dispute.

It follows intensive consultations last week and a secret ballot.

SIPTU has welcomed the news, but warned that while the vote ends the current strike, it doesn't end that battle.

It comes after a protracted row over what the union described as poor terms and conditions for retained fire fighters.

Tom Ketterick is a retained firefighter in Mayo.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that more pay talks are to take place in an aim to protect the fire service....