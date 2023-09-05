A fresh application has been brought before the High Court that could see former teacher Enoch Burke sent back to prison.

It's over his alleged refusal to stay away from Wilson's Hospital School in County Westmeath.

An order was handed down earlier this year that restrains Enoch Burke from attending the school, unless given permission by management.

However the court heard Mr. Burke has attended the school he was dismissed from every day since the beginning of the new school term..

The Judge was also told Enoch Burke's presence was causing "severe disruption" to staff and students.