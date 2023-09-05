Aidan Horkan, a brother of deceased Detective Garda Colm Horkan, was fondly recalled at his funeral Mass in Charlestown, Co. Mayo, this afternoon (Tuesday) as a good friend to many whose family, especially his son Oran, meant the world to him.

Speaking at concelebrated Requiem Mass in St. James’ Church, Dermot Horkan thanked the many who have sympathised and offered support to the Horkan family in the wake of Aidan’s sudden death on Friday last.

Dermot, referring to Colm’s tragic death, said it was like ‘déjà vu’.

He continued: “Sadly we are down this road again”.

Dermot said Aidan, who was fondly referred to as ‘Ted’, made friends wherever he went and people were naturally drawn to him.

He added: “He was a character in a true sense of the word with a deep sense of wit and mischief. He was witty, sensitive, loving and, dare we say, stubborn”.

Aidan, who was in his fifties, was a skilled tradesman who worked in New York for some years before returning to his native Charlestown.

The chief mourners at today’s funeral Mass was his father, Marty, son, Oran, sister Deirdre, brothers, Brendan, Dermot and Padraig, and Oran’s mother, Fionnula.

Fr. Tommy Johnston, parish priest, was the main celebrant of the funeral Mass.

He was assisted by six co-celebrants including Fr. Joe Kennedy, one of two chaplains to An Garda Siochana.

At the start of the Mass. Marty Horkan lit a candle on the altar in memory of his deceased son.

The symbols of Aidan’s life carried to the altar included a hard- hat, recalling his career in construction where he formed many lifelong friendships.

Burial took place in Charlestown Cemetery.