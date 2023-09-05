A recent survey found that 6 out of 10 Defibrillators would not function effectively if deployed.

That’s according to a Mayo based Community First Responder Darren Forde.

The Hollymount native says that six simple steps will ensure that all defibrillators can be 100% functional.

Furthermore, Mr Forde stated that he recently checked a defibrillator in the county only to find that there was no defibrillator in the unit at all.

He has been outlining the important measures to take to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: