Billionaire Glenamaddy brothers, Luke and Brian Comer, are said to have placed a bid for extensive lands at Dublin Airport.

According to the Irish Independent, Dublin Airport Authority is also interested in the land – but not at the price level being touted.

The 260 acres of land beside Dublin Airport is estimated to be worth up €210m.

The Irish Independent also reports that The Comer Group has confirmed to it that they have submitted a bid on the land.

It would effectively double the land the group would own around the Airport.