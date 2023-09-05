A Castlebar based Councillor walked out of a council meeting on Friday last in outrage.

Councillor Michael Kilcoyne described himself feeling exasperated at the lack of progress by the council on affordable housing in the area.

While applications are being prepared by Mayo County Council for an affordable housing scheme for the Ballina and Castlebar areas, Councillor Kilcoyne said that the council had ‘no interest’ in affordable housing.

Furthermore, he questioned the point in him attending any more meetings of the Housing SPC from his analysis of the situation.

Councillor Kilcoyne has been describing the reasons for his actions to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: