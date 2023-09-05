Mayo’s national schools are the fourth least crowded in the country according to a report from the Irish Independent.

The report shows that children in rural counties being in an overcrowded classroom are twice as likely as those in counties with bigger populations.

However, according to today’s Mayo News, Mayo has bucked the trend with only 9.6% of students being taught in classrooms of more than 30 children.

These figures come after some 520 Ukrainian children enrolled in Mayo primary schools during the recent academic year of 2022/23.

The three counties with a lower percentage of students in overcrowded classrooms are all from Leinster – Dublin (8.5%), Kildare (8.3%) and Laois (6.5%).

The Mayo News revealed that the smallest school statistically in the county is Glenamoy NS with four student – one of just six of its kind in the country.

In comparison, the biggest enrolment in the county is that of Castlebar Primary School with 787 students in 83 classes – that’s an average of 24 students per class.