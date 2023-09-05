More Gardai in the Roads Policing Unit are on way to tackle the increased number of deaths on Irish roads.

That's according to the Justice Minister Helen McEntee as the latest National Slow Down Day campaign came to an end this morning.

By 9pm last night, 310 drivers were caught speeding including one person who was detected travelling at 161km per hour in a 100km zone in County Louth.

Minister McEntee says more resources will be given to the Gardai to make sure they can protect everyone on our roads: