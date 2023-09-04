Fianna Fáil Senator for Mayo Lisa Chambers has issued a warning to the public to take extra care on social media.

This comes after her Facebook account was hacked.

The Seanad leader noticed the scam sponsored posts were being run on both Facebook and Instagram from her account.

These posts were directing her followers to fake advertisements on realistic looking news websites where they were being prompted to share their bank details.

Senator Chambers has been explaining the situation to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: