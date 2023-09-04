A Galway West TD has spoke out against the Virgin Media TV series Confessions of a Crime Boss, that gets underway tonight.

Minister of State for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy Hildegarde Naughton has expressed “grave concerns” about the programme that features an interview with drug dealer John Gilligan.

In the three part series, Gilligan speaks about his trial for the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin.

Ms Guerin was murdered by members of his gang in Dublin in 1996.

According to today’s Irish Times, Minister Naughton told RTÉ Radio’s This Week that she “would question the merit of programmes like this.”

She also questioned the judgment of the producers in allowing John Gilligan to speak about his actions on national television.

Jimmy Guerin, brother of Ms Guerin, also spoke out on the broadcasting of the programme, saying he was “horrified” when he heard Gilligan has been interviewed for the documentary.