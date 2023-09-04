A total of five Mayo-based charities and community organisations have become the latest beneficiaries of ALDI’s Community Grants programme, with each charity receiving a grant from the ALDI store teams in County Mayo.

Receiving €500 grants are Cancer fund for Children, RNLI Ballyglass, River Moy Search and Rescue, Claremorris Scouts and Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (Mayo Leitrim Roscommon Branch).

ALDI’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their communities. Each beneficiary is chosen by ALDI employees.

By the end of this year, the programme will have donated over €615,000 to more than 1,000 local charity branches and community organisations across Ireland since its inception in 2016. Receiving charities and organisations range from rescue teams to animal sanctuaries, cancer support to mental health support, or any charitable organisation that resonates with ALDI colleagues.

Operating six stores in County Mayo, ALDI is involved in the local community. To date, the stores have donated over 83,000 meals to local charities through ALDI’s partnership with FoodCloud. ALDI partners with four innovative Mayo food and drink producers, spending over €43 million with them in 2022.