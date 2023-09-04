An increase of CAO offers and no additional student accommodation in Sligo may see many students choose a different college or even decide to not progress third level education.

That's the view of former President of the ATU Sligo student union, Daire Martin.

There has been a 5% increase in the number of students who received an offer to the ATU this year, while there has been no additional student accommodation brought on-stream.

Mr Martin says it's extremely disappointing that many students may not get to further their education across the region because of the crisis that is being seen with student accommodation.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that for many students, commuting isn't sustainable and there aren't many public transport options for students....