Almost 200,000 adults across the country are actively living with symptoms of Long Covid.

That's according to new data from a survey commissioned by Independent TD Denis Naughten.

192,000 people are living with self reported symptoms of long Covid, with 76% of those saying their symptoms are impacting they ability to perform daily activities.

Currently, to avail of an appointment at the Long Covid Clinic in Galway, you must be experiencing symptoms of long Covid for at least 3 months and get a referral from your GP.

Deputy Naughten says the current wait time for an appointment at the clinic is 11 weeks.

The Roscommon/Galway TD has been giving more details about the findings of the survey to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....