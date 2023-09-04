HSE daycare services are soon to be restored in the Easkey and Enniscrone areas.

This has been confirmed by Sligo based Fine Gael Councillor Dara Mulvey.

The issue of a lack of daycare services in the West Sligo area was initially raised at a meeting of Sligo County Council by local Councillor Joe Queenan.

Following this, Councillor Mulvey raised the motion last year to the HSE’s regional health forum to see when full daycare services would be restored.

He said that prior to Covid 19, services in Easkey operated weekly from Monday to Thursday and in Enniscrone on a basis of Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Due to staffing vacancies, he said, the operations were reduced to Wednesday and Thursday in Easkey and Monday and Tuesday in Enniscrone.

The HSE are currently working to restore these services to pre-Covid levels, and Councillor Mulvey has been explaining how they are doing so to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey...