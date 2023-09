A Fine Gael Senator is calling on the Government to reward primary schools that ban smartphones.

Mary Seery-Kearney says children need to be able to play and socially interact without having their heads stuck in a mobile phone.

The call comes after a primary school in Greystones Co.Wicklow canvassed parents and guardians to agree to postpone the buying of smart devices for their children.

Senator Seery-Kearney welcomes Education Minister Norma Foley's support for the ban.