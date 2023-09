The Junior Minister Jack Chambers is to meet the Justice Minister this week over the recent spike in road deaths.

127 people have been killed in crashes so far this year, as National Slow Down Day kicks in from 7 o'clock this morning until 7am tomorrow.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has spoken to the Garda Commissioner about the need for greater enforcement on the roads.

Sinn Fein TD Martin Kenny says Government funding's needed to tackle blackspots.