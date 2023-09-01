Contraception is now available free of charge to women in the 17 to 30-year age group.

The scheme was previously only available to those aged 17-25, before it began to include those aged 26 last January.

Those aged 27-30 can now also avail of it from today.

It covers the costs of GP consultations, family planning, student health and primary care centres along with prescriptions for a variety of contraception options.

Galway Green Party Senator Pauline O'Reilly says she has worked hard to put this scheme in the programme for Government.

Senator O'Reilly has been telling Midwest Radio's Michael D McAndrew that it's now important to try and expand the scheme even further.