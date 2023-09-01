406 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country this morning.

INMO figures show 293 are in emergency departments, while 113 are in wards.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 103 patients on trolleys.

That's followed by 58 at Cork University Hospital, and 37 at Sligo University Hospital.

University Hospital Galway is next up regionally with 21 people waiting, while there are 16 patients at Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe is lower down the list with three.