Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers will officially open the extension of the Greenway on Achill Island this morning.

This will see a new 5km section of the Great Western Greenway open to the public from Achill Sound to Cashel.

The opening takes place at the Great Western Greenway Trail Head Car Park on Achill Sound at 11:00am this morning.

Following on from this the group will arrive at Ted Lavelle’s in Cashel after a cycle/ walk along the Greenway.

The new Greenway, which runs through Saula, has upgraded an existing bog road and sees the construction of a board walk over the bog to join with the existing Slí Sháile which was opened by Michael Ring TD in 2018.