Chartered accountant and businessman Finian Bourke has put his name forward to be added to the Fine Gael ticket in the Castlebar district.

Working in Castlebar, Finian is the current constituency secretary of the Mayo Fine Gael executive committee.

The 27 year old has been a party member since 2009, and is also known locally through playing with the Ballintubber GAA senior football team and previously with the Mayo senior hurlers.

His father John is a former owner of Blackfort Farm Machinery on the Newport Road.

Previously, Finian has worked on the election teams for former Taoiseach Enda Kenny and current Mayo Deputy Alan Dillon.

Bourke has been nominated by two branches in the lead up to the selection convention to be held on September 25 in the TF Royal Hotel, Castlebar.

Nominations close on September 7.