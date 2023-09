12 new social housing units have been approved for Ballinrobe, according to a local Councillor.

Fianna Fail Councillor Damien Ryan says the 12 units are approved under 4 separate schemes in different areas of the town.

Part 8 planning will now be submitted before going to tender.

Councillor Ryan told Midwest News’s Alannah Nolan that this approval is important for the town and will help relieve the strain on the housing lists in the county: