Details of the 29th annual Mayo People of the Year Awards were announced in Breaffy House Hotel, Castlebar, last night (Thursday) by the Leas-Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council, Councillor Martin McLoughlin.

The event, which is organised by RehabCare, Mayo County Council and The Connaught Telegraph, is one of the highlights of the social calendar in the county.

Nominations are now being accepted and Councillor McLoughlin outlined the various categories - the Hall of Fame section, which was introduced in 2004 to recognise the work of an individual or group who have given years of unstinting service to their organisation, community, county or country, will again be part of the proceedings.

In order to recognise the contribution of young people to our society a young person or youth group of the year will be presented with an award at the gala banquet in Breaffy House Hotel, Castlebar, on Friday night, November 11.

The much sought after Michael Davitt International Award has proven a great boost to emigrants who have excelled in their adopted countries and who, the organisers feel, should be singled out for their achievements.

Likewise, a business community liaison award, initiated some years ago, will also be up for grabs in November.

In addition to this, a number of Mayo People of the Year Awards will be presented at a banquet.

The Gradam na Gaeilge award - recognising the positive contribution that is being made by an individual in the promotion and furtherance of the Irish language and culture in Mayo will also feature.

This section has proven a tremendous success and we look forward to a large entry for this award.

Any person or organisation within Mayo who, in the view of the nominating person or organisation, has made an outstanding

contribution at local level, can be put forward for an award.

Their attributes can range from leadership, job creation, youth projects, economic development, professional and cultural development, pioneering or outstanding work, in the education or environmental field.

Likewise, those who work with the disabled or underprivileged or who have shown courage, persistence and dedication can be nominated.

Nomination forms will bar available next week from Edel Cadden at RehabCare Mayo, Breaffy Road, Castlebar and from the offices o Mayo County Council and The Connaught Telegraph.

The closing date for the receipt of entries is Friday, October 27, and the successful nominations will be announced on Wednesday, November 1.

The presentations will take place at the gala banquet in Breaffy House Hotel, Castlebar, on Friday, November 17.