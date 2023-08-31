Newly elected Chairman of the Mayo Association in Dublin Mr Noel Howley has responded to the news that Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann is earmarking the 2027 All-Ireland Fleadh for Ballina and has called on all Mayo Associations and Mayo business people worldwide to back the campaign to bring the All-Ireland Fleadh back to Co Mayo after a lapse of 25 years.

Mr Howley was recently installed Chairman at the annual general meeting of the organisation. This is second time the Attymass native has been elected Chairman of the biggest County Association in the world which has seen over 1,000 Mayo people attending the Association’s annual ball in Dublin.

He is also a former President of the Association and has served on the Executive committee of the Association over many, many years.

Addressing a meeting in Dublin Mr Howley said “We’ve all seen the massive Fleadh coverage on our National TV screens and print media and the benefits this major cultural event has brought to Mullingar over the past two years.The All-Ireland Fleadh he said attracts up to 600,000 people with thousands of visitors travelling from overseas and generates in the region of €60 million to the region. No money can buy the publicity the event brings to a County.

Knock Airport would benefit hugely from the thousands of overseas visitors to the All-Ireland Fleadh.

Mr Howley who was one of the sponsors of the recent Connacht Fleadh in Ballina said “It was very encouraging to hear the Director General of Comhaltas Ceoltoirí Éireann Labhrás O’Murchú issuing a statement saying “Ballina ticks all the boxes for an All-Ireland Fleadh”. We must now build on those words of encouragement”

“The All-Ireland Fleadh is now costing €1.9 million to host but Mr Howley said considering the event generates €60 million to the region and the massive publicity a County gains over the course of the 10 day event, it is well worthwhile exploring”

The All-Ireland Fleadh was last held in Ballina in 1997 and 1998.