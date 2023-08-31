Summer 2023 has put a stop to sporadic water mains bursts in Granlahan with an Uisce Éireann project completed in the Roscommon village.

An 850m stretch of pipework from Granlahan Community Centre towards the townland of Barrinagh was decades old so replacing it has alleviated the threat of water outages in the area.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme project has also significantly reduced the loss of clean drinking water into the ground.

Uisce Éireann’s Networks Programme Manager Declan Cawley is proud to have delivered the important project for the village. He thanked the local community for their support while Farrans Construction carried out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

“We understand that works can inconvenience locals especially as the L-6650 was closed for the duration of the project so we thank the local community for their patience. We are proud to have delivered a project that will benefit the community for years to come.”

This project forms part of Uisce Eireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme and will help us achieve our 2030 goal of a national leakage rate of 25%. The National Leakage Reduction team has made great strides since 2018 when the leakage rate stood at 46%.

Since 2018, Uisce Éireann has invested more than €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the national Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 - fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

For more information on the national Leakage Reduction Programme, please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks