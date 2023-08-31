Mayo County Council is seeking applications from artists to enhance three areas of Westport with community murals/street art.

The aim is to provide an attractive new look for each site and inspire community respect.

Project sites are Westport skate park, the town greenway under-passes, and the new concrete swimmers shelters at The Point which is due to be installed during September.

Full details of the projects and tendering requirements, etc., are available on the council website.

Tenders must be submitted in PDF form to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by no later than 5 p.m. on October 9 with successful applicants being notified in late October.