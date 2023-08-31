Galway and Sligo University Hospital are among the top five most overcrowded hospitals nationally this month.

The INMO has published its August 2023 trolley figures which show that it has been the worst August for hospital overcrowding nationally since it began counting trolleys, with over 9,720 patients admitted to hospital without a bed.

University Hospital Galway had 920 patients on trolleys waiting for beds this month, while 737 patients were on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital waiting for admission.

The most overcrowded hospital in the country again this month was University Hospital Limerick with 1,885 patients on trolleys waiting for beds.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha warns that this winter is going to continue the pattern of “difficult and dangerous times” in our hospitals.

“The summer period used to see an easing off in overcrowding figures but this year numbers admitted to inappropriate spaces, trolleys and chairs have been seriously high early in the season”.

She claims that the new so-called target of no more than 320 people on trolleys set by the HSE was only achieved on five days this year.

“The INMO is of the view that the situation is not being met with the required urgency or focus required. The constant state of overcrowding in our hospitals is a leading cause of nurses and midwives intending to leave their current work areas and indeed the professions altogether”, the INMO General Secretary concluded.