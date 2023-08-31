The word of advice to students is you don't have to accept your offer straight away, and have until next week to decide whether or not they want to accept the offer they receive.

Adette Ring is the Careers Officer at ATU in Sligo.

She says that while many primary teaching and nursing courses have dropped, due to the additional places created, some courses that were expected to drop such as radiography and PE teaching have remained at the same level as last year.

From 12 noon today, students will also be able to available of 'vacant places' on the CAO website, where some courses haven't filled their quota of places and you do not need to have put these courses on your CAO application.

Adette Ring told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the trends that are being seen this year among the CAO....