The Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council, Michael Loftus, is continuing to highlight the need for a reduction in the size of the Mayo/ Roscommon/ Longford Garda Division.

The Crossmolina based Fianna Fail councillor insists that Mayo needs it’s own Chief Superintendent and senior Garda posts together with additional rank and file gardai.

He is calling on the Oireachtas members in Mayo to speak up about the situation that he believes is impacting on community policing in the county.

Recently, the three county Garda Division of Sligo/Leitrim/ Donegal was reduced and reconfigured as two distinct divisions- Sligo / Leitrim and Donegal and the Cathaoirleach wants the Garda Commissioner to now rethink the huge geographical division that is the Mayo/ Roscommon / Longford division.

He has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley why he will continue to lobby for a change in the present policing structure…