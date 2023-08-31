Gardaí seized over €90,000 found hidden inside a vehicle during a search operation related to a drugs investigations in county Galway earlier week.

Gardaí searched a residence in Ballinasloe and during the course of the operation they came across €90,500 found hidden inside a vehicle on the premises, along with some British currency.

In a statement gardai say “As part of our ongoing activity targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in East Galway, Gardaí searched a residence in the Ballinasloe area.

“Over €90,000 in cash was hidden in a vehicle along with a quantity of Sterling - we've seized the lot.”

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.