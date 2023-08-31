People in rural Ireland will disproportionately suffer because of the further increase of excise duty on petrol and diesel.

That's according to Independent, Galway East TD Sean Canney.

Excise duty was cut in March 2022 as part of a range of measures to help with the rising cost of living.

Minister Michael McGrath confirmed yesterday that September's increase is 'locked in' and will go ahead as planned from midnight tonight.

Deputy Canney told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that the cost of living crisis hasn't gone away and this increase will put more strain on many families across the country.....