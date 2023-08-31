The death toll on Irish roads this year has risen to 125 - up 45 per cent on the same time in 2019.

A three year old girl died after she was hit by a car in Portlaoise yesterday afternoon - in what was already a tragic week on our roads.

A three year old boy and his grandparents were killed in a crash in Cashel on Tuesday night, just 30 kilometres from where four young people were killed in Clonmel last Friday.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty from the Garda Press Office says they're anxious to curb the upward trend in deaths - and serous injuries..