We'll be paying more for petrol and diesel from tonight.

The latest increase in excise duty on fuel comes into effect and is expected to add around 7 cent per litre of petrol, diesel by 5 cent a litre and agri-diesel by one cent.

It's also the final day of the lower VAT rate for the hospitality sector, meaning consumers will pay more for hotels, pubs, restaurants and hairdressers.

Economist Jim Power says the combined hikes will drive up the cost of living this autumn....