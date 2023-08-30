The new 5 seater constituency for county Mayo, according to pundits, looks good for both Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail candidates in the next general election.

Mayo Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers had told Midwest News a number of months ago that she was considering contesting EU elections.

Following today's news, We contacted Senator Chambers about her plans to potentially contest the general election following the news of an additional seat.

She says that she hasn't ruled out the idea of running in the general election.

However she did confirm to Midwest News this afternoon that she will be contesting the Fianna Fail selection convention to seek party nomination for the European elections.