Raw sewage continues to flow into the Bay at Newport, eight years after the late journalist Neil O’Neill and local councilor Brendan Mulroy highlighted the issue and provided proof of the same to Irish Water and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Councillor Mulroy says that despite promises from Irish Water that a new treatment plant to deal with the untreated sewage would be put in place in Newport, it has not happened.

The Fianna Fail councilor has sought clarification from Irish Water on numerous occasions for a start date for the plant, but has failed to receive an answer.

He has now been informed by the EPA that a new sewage treatment plant for Newport is scheduled to get underway in the third quarter of 2026 to be completed in 2028.

Cllr Mulroy told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that the situation is completely unacceptable, as the raw seweage continues to flow out into the bay at Newport…