Patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region today are experiencing delays.

There are 47 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, the third most overcrowded in the country today.

There are 35 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital and 16 at Mayo University Hospital.

8 patients are waiting for a bed at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally, 454 patients are waiting on trolleys today with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick where 86 patients are waiting for a bed.