Almost €15,500 has been allocated for Parent and Toddler groups across the county today under the Parent and Toddler Grant Initiative.

That's according to Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers.

This year, the emphasis of the Parent and Toddler Grant Initiative is to support Parent and Toddler Groups that offer a welcome to families who are newly arrived in Ireland and particularly to families from Ukraine.

Senator Chambers says the funding will help the Groups continue to offer these vital services to families in Mayo.