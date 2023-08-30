There will be 14 extra TDs in the next Dáil with the Electoral Commission publishing its report this morning.

The number of constituencies will increase from 39 to 43.

The constituency of Mayo is to become a 5-seater again, as the section of South Mayo that had been in the Galway West constituency reverts back to the constituency of Mayo.

The Electoral Divisions of Cong, Houndswood, The Neale, Kilmaine, Dalgan and Shrule - with a total population of 5,926 are recommended to be returned.

The three seater constituency of Galway East is also to gain an additional TD, making it a four -seat constituency.

Political analyst for Midwest Radio’s Election coverage Belmullet based Liam McAndrew, has been speaking to Midwest Radio News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the significance of the Electoral Commission report for Mayo.