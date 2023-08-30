Ballaghaderreen is set to benefit from a proposed €4.5 million investment project on the regeneration of the town centre.

The aim of this work is to make the town a more attractive and welcoming area to residents , traders and visitors.

The project site includes Market Square, some of Barrack Street, Main Street, Cathedral Street, Chapel Street and some of Pound Street.

However, the precise planning of this development has not been taken well by some people in the town.

According to local Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Mulligan, the plans must change as the project will take away too many parking spaces in the town.

Councillor Mulligan also has a hardware store in the town and says local businesses will suffer from these works should they go ahead in this way.

According to the Western People, Roscommon County Council has stated that 37 parking spaces will be removed in order to complete the works.

Councillor Mulligan has countered this, claiming that up to 72 parking spaces will be lost.

He has been outlining his concerns to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey.