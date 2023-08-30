A new survey has found hundreds of secondary school students in Ireland and the UK have been sexually harassed by a teacher.

The research - led by the University of Greenwich and supported by the University of Galway - is the first of its kind.

All 224 Irish respondents took part in the survey because they had experienced some form of sexual misconduct.

72 per cent defined it as sexual harassment, while one in 10 had received unwanted sexual attention.

Chief Executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Noeline Blackwell says these are appalling abuses of power.