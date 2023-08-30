People aged 45 or 50 could soon become Garda recruits.

The current upper age limit of 35 for anyone applying to join the force looks set to be significantly increased.

The Irish Independent reports its part of 'radical fresh proposals' to boost the numbers of uniformed Gardai, and attract serving police officers from other jurisdictions.

The paper reports a decision is expected within weeks, and its intended the new upper age limit will be in place before the next Garda recruitment campaign in a few months time.