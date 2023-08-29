€620,000 in funding has been announced for After Hours at the Museum Grant Scheme while Minister Catherine Martin has also announced a new pilot Night-Time Economy initiative aimed at young people.

The After Hours at the Museum Grant Scheme aims to support museums and galleries to open their doors later by hosting innovative events to encourage people to enjoy a more diverse nightlife in our towns and villages

Deputy Michael Ring has confirmed that two Museums in Mayo have been successful

Ballinglen Museum of Art in Ballycastle has been approved €24,000 and Michael Davitt Museum in Straide has been approved €9,120.