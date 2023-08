449 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 70 patients on trolleys.

Across the region, there are 54 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Galway which is the second most overcrowded in the country today.

40 patients are on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital and 22 Mayo University Hospital.

12 patients are waiting on a bed at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.