Rising homelessness figures across the region is exposing the worsening housing crisis under the current government.

That's the view of Mayo Sinn Fein TD, Rose Conway Walsh.

Latest Homelessness figures show almost 13,000 people are now homeless across the state, with 83 of those in counties Mayo and Roscommon.

She says a change needs to happen as currently anyone who may become homeless in Ballina would have to move to Roscommon Town to be able to avail of some form of emergency accommodation.

Deputy Rose Conway Walsh told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that immediate action needs to be taken by the government as we head into the winter months....