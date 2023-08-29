Farmers coming from Northern Ireland are paying good prices for cattle at the Ballina Mart.

That’s according to Ballina Mart manager Billy Loftus, as sales prices have increased in recent weeks.

This comes as good news for farmers given the recent difficult weather spell and complications in areas like the CAP Programme and the National Fertiliser Database.

The weekly general cattle sale takes place today and next Monday (September 4) will be the first of the autumn weanling sales in Ballina.

Approximately 600 weanlings expected according to Agriland.

Mr. Loftus has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: