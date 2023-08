The first of the funerals for the 4 young people who died last Friday in Clonmel have been announced for Thursday and Friday - and books of condolence have been opened in the town.

Nicole Murphy will be buried on Thursday following funeral mass at midday at St John the Baptist Church in her native Kilcash.

The funeral for Grace McSweeney and her brother Luke will be held at 11.30am on Friday at St Peter and Paul's Church in Clonmel town.

Zoey Coffey's funeral mass will take place on Saturday.