The Swinford branch of Tesco Ireland is set to undergo refurbishment and refit works as part of a major property investment announced by the retailer.

Tesco has announced plans to spend €80 million this year on new store openings as well as extensive store refit and refurbishment upgrade programmes and ongoing maintenance of its growing property portfolio.

The company currently employs 13,000 people across the country.

Details of this investment come as the retailer is set to open its 167th store in South Dublin on September 7.