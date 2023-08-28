The death has occurred in Dublin of Sligo native Bryan McSharry, brother of Sligo /Leitrim TD Marc McSharry and son of former European Commissioner and Tanaiste- Ray McSharry.

Bryan died suddenly at his Sandymount home in Dublin on Friday.

He is survived by his wife Adrianna and four daughters.

His remains will repose at his home in Dublin this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

His funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart Donnybrook, and he will be laid to rest afterwards in Kilternan Cemetery Park.