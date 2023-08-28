St Jartlath’s College in Tuam has today opened its doors to female pupils for the first time in its over 200 year history.

It’s one of a number of local schools to amalgamate, bringing an end single-sex education in the town.

30 girls have now been enrolled at St Jarlath's College amongst this year's intake of first year students.

School President John Kelly says the move follows extensive studies carried out in the town and surrounding areas, with an 'overwhelming' majority of parents and pupils opting for mixed schools.

Mr Kelly became the first layman to be appointed when he became the 32nd president of the college in 2013.

This evening John spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the significant development….