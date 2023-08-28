A single vehicle collision occurred on the N5 Castlebar to Westport road at the Islandeady Roundabout this afternoon abd as a result traffic was reduced to a single lane for a period and long tailbacks were being reported.

A person has now been taken from the scene to Mayo University Hospital. The extent of his/her injuries is not known.

Gardai told Midwest News at approx 3pm that the road had been cleared and had re-opened in full to traffic.

It's expected that traffic flow should return to normal shortly.