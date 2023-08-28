Ireland West Airport is this afternoon advising passengers travelling to and from the UK to expect significant delays and cancellations as air traffic controllers across the UK are experiencing a technical fault.

A statement issued from the National Air Traffic Controllers (NATS) said "We are continuing to work hard to resolve the technical issue. We have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions and engineers are working to find and the fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause’

At this time, there is no certainty as to when flights will be back on schedule and passengers who are due to travel today should contact their airlines in the first instance to check if their flight has been delayed or cancelled.